Gal Gadot in funny video, “She needs to eat a Croissant”

Gal Gadot Records Funny Video, “She Needs to Eat a Croissant” | Instagram

Recognized for her excellent interpretation of the Wonder Womanthe actress Gal Gadot is one of the most important artists within the franchise of DC Comicswhich has earned a safe place in its next projects despite the administrative changes that the production company has been undergoing Warner Bros Discovery.

However, his talent on the big screen is not all that has consolidated a strong community of fans on social networks, reaching the stratospheric figure of 85.7 million followers on Instagram, it was also his brilliant personality that has captivated the public of all the world.

this time Gal Gadot He was sharing quite amusing entertainment material, which managed to get some smiles. It is a clip of a few seconds in which the beautiful Israeli celebrity lip synced to an audio in which a young woman is heard announcing that she needs to eat a Croissant for this morning.

Read also: Eiza González attacks those who talk about her love life

In the video clip posted on her Instagram feed, the beautiful 37-year-old artist was seen looking quite fresh, as well as light in a white bathrobe and XL-size sunglasses, after having gone through the hair and makeup process. for one of your projects.

As usual, Gal Gadot leaned more towards the natural, using neutral colors in the eyes and lips, in addition to using a low ponytail, which has become one of the strongest trends so far this year, gaining more and more strength during the season spring Summer.

In the comments section many of her fans left messages laughing at her performance in the video and the comical gestures she made, you can also find compliments towards her beautiful outfit for the day.

During the week the talented Gal Gadot She was seen in a Tesla Model X car, arousing the curiosity of the media to learn about the different cars she drives and the preciousness of her luxurious transportation, leaving her fans speechless at her earnings.

And this is not surprising because the actress has had a strong inflow of money after she joined the Wonder Woman franchise, which meant catapulting her name to headlines around the world, opening the doors to her new creative facets. as producer.