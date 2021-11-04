Gal Gadot is the Evil Queen of Disney’s new Snow White

We don’t want to be in the “shoes” of the mirror and have to tell the beautiful Gal Gadot that she is not the most beautiful in the realm. Yes, because, as revealed by the American magazine Deadline, he will be the interpreter of Wonder Woman (and of many films in the saga of Fast & Furious) to play the part of Grimilde, the evil Queen (and witch) of the new Disney film dedicated to the eternal tale of Snow White.

The live action remake of Snow White, the first “Disney classic”

The animated film by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs we have all seen this for generations. It was released for the first time between the end of 1937 and the beginning of ’38 – to be clear, the Second World War had not yet begun – and it was the first animated film produced in the USA, the first to be shot completely in color. and the first feature film produced by Walt Disney Productions: basically, the definition of a “Disney classic” begins with Snow White.

Almost ninety years later, Disney decided to produce a remake of Snow White, but this time – as has already happened to other masterpieces such as The beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians and many others – it will not be a cartoon, but a so-called “live action” film, that is, with real actors.

Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen of Snow White

And here we are with the scoop of Deadline, who discovered that the great Israeli actress (of which she is about to come out Red Notice on Netflix) was chosen for the role of Grimilde, Snow White’s stepmother, expelled from the kingdom because the mirror of her desires said that Grimilde is no longer the fairest of the realm, but precisely the young Snow White.

Who will be Snow White in the new film?

At this point, the inevitable question is: if Gal Gadot is Grimilde, who is Snow White, the fairest of them all? The answer, in fact, was given by Deadline again last June, revealing that the part was assigned to Rachel Zegler, an actress who from December 16 we will see in another famous remake, or the new version of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

Who is the director of the new Snow White

By the way, it is also known who is the director chosen by Disney to direct Snow White: it is Marc Webb, director among other things of The Amazing Spiderman 1 and 2 and also of The only living boy in New York. The producer of the film is Marc Platt, who can boast films such as The Chicago Trial 7 (who are not Snow White’s dwarves) and – coincidentally – Cruella, the latest Disney film with Emma Stone in the role (of fur) of the evil Cruella of the aforementioned Charge of the 101.

When Snow White comes out

But no one can give an answer to this question. At the moment it is only known that the shooting of the film is expected to start in 2022, so it can be assumed that Snow White will be released between the end of next year and the beginning of 2023.