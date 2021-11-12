Gal Gadot is the evil Queen of the new Snow White

Gal Gadot will be the last Evil Queen (and evil witch) of the Snow White fairytale.

“The approach to this story is so different, delicious and full of joy: I’m very, very excited. I wish I could share more, but I can’t!“. With these words – on the occasion of the recent red carpet for the premiere of the Netflix film Red notice – the Israeli actress Gal Gadot has in fact formalized its participation in the next live-action version of the Disney classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs where we will see her take on the role of the Evil Queen Grimilde, a villain role totally opposed to that of a heroine, represented by her most iconic character, Wonder Woman.

In production since 2016, this one new Disney movie version of Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb (based on a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson) and will be enriched by new original music written by the duo formed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already successful authors in films and musicals such as La La land, The greatest showman And Dear Evan Hansen. The protagonist, already enlisted and announced last summer, will be the star of Shazam, Rachel Zegler, which from 10 December 2021, directed by maestro Steven Spielberg, we will see in theaters in another new adaptation, that of the musical West side story (in the part of Maria Vasquez). A choice, that of Snow White’s face, which was made after a long and careful research. Unlike Zegler, however, Gadot – although her participation was made public much later – did not even have to approach the idea of ​​a casting: the producers of the film Marc Platt and Russell Allen, have always and only wanted her, since from the beginning of the project. With this engagement, the star of the DCEU franchises will thus join the club of “beautiful but treacherous“Of the Disney imaginary: by Angelina Jolie (in Maleficent) to Cate Blanchett (the evil stepmother of Cinderella) and, more recently, to Emma Stone (Cruella, da 101 Dalmatians).

The signing of the actress, which apparently arrived after a rather long negotiation, gave a new boost to this production which will go live in early 2022. In Vancouver, Canada, the start of filming is scheduled for March, while the arrival in theaters is estimated between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. But these are only predictions: what is certain is that Disney – which also has other live-action remakes in the pipeline, starting from the ones already announced Peter Pan & Wendy (2022 on Disney +) a The little Mermaid (in cinemas from 2023) – will contribute to the story conceived by the Brothers Grimm in 1812 news and new ideas related to contemporaneity. Because it is precisely in this aspect that a masterpiece is recognized: that of always being current.

Snow White in the cinema and on TV

When we think of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs the original 1937 cartoon directed by David Hand resurfaces in our minds and became a huge success for Disney. Yet, in addition to the next film directed by Webb, there have been many live-action films from the Grimm fairy tale, each with a very specific Evil Queen, and often with different names. Starting even from 1916, the year of “Snow White”, the very first silent film by James Searle Dawley (based on the play by Jessie Braham White), where Queen Brangomar was played by Dorothy Cumming: she was the first ever. We then take a 60-year leap backwards that landed us in 1961, when it came out Snow White and the three cronies, the version directed by Walter Lang (with the famous American comic trio of the three stoners, formed by Moe Howard, Larry Fine and Joe DeRita) in which Snow White (played by the Olympic figure skating champion Carol Heiss) is opposed by Regina, who here is played by the British actress Patricia Medina, (who in Hollywood specialized in “fairytale” roles.