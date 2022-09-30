Gal Gadot is the laughing stock of Hollywood for this car

Thanks to the high salaries she received for her performances, Gal Gadot has a luxurious collection of cars in her garage. However, one of these vehicles that he drives is not very enviable. He then meets the car that makes her the laughing stock of Hollywood.

Gal Gadotknown for playing Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe, is one of the most outstanding actresses of the moment. She rose to fame for being part of several installments of the saga fast and furious and today he can access to star in blockbuster movies like Death On The Nile Y Red Notice.

For acting in Red Notice, where he shared filming with Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe one born in Israel received a salary of $20 million. Such high salaries allow the actress to live surrounded by luxuries and taking into account her great passion for carsshe decided to invest part of her fortune in her garage.

In the same Gadot has a luxurious vehicle collection. Among the cars driven by the Wonder Woman we can find a van cadillac-escalade valued at 100 thousand dollarsa Jaguar F Type convertible from 103 thousand dollarsa BMW X5M of 105 thousand dollars and a Tesla Model X electrical gauge 140 thousand dollars.

However, these are not the only machines that she has in her collection. The Israeli is also the owner of a curious car, which, being far from being a vehicle worthy of a famous celebrity, becomes the laughing stock of Hollywood when you drive it. We are talking about Mini Cooper Swhose market value is around 30 thousand dollars.

This little car whose will bring life to the evil queen in Snow Whitethe live action of Disneycount with one 2 liter 4 cylinder engine which is capable of generating 189 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, the curious Mini Cooper S can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reach a top speed 200km/h.

