Gal Gadot, new high jewelry muse for Tiffany & Co

As Tiffany & Co celebrates its 175th anniversary this year, the American house presents a new collection of high jewelry Blue Book Botanica, in homage to nature, embodied by a cinema superstar: the Israeli actress Gal Gadot. Dressed in a sober black dress, the one who embodies Wonder Woman since 2017, is sublimated by exceptional pieces such as a transformable diamond necklace inspired by dandelions, an orchid brooch, also transformable, and a diamond and sapphire necklace evoking thistles . In addition to the new Blue Book models, Gal Gadot also wears many of the color masterpieces of Jean Schlumberger, who worked at Tiffany & Co from 1956 until his death in 1987, such as the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch and bracelet Flowering.

Property of the LVMH group since the beginning of 2021, the American jeweler Tiffany & Co. has been making a resounding comeback. First by choosing the K-Pop singer Rosé, the rising movie star Anya Taylor-Joy and especially the cut Beyoncé and Jay-Z as new muses, who also posed in front of a work by Basquiat during a campaign already iconic when the singer only interprets the famous moon river from the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s in a video. Then by unveiling a collaboration with the contemporary artist Daniel Arsham before announcing a few days ago a collaboration with the streetwear label Supreme.