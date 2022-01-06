News

Gal Gadot on the video of Imagine: “Bad taste” | Cinema

It was March 2020 when Gal Gadot released a cover of Imagine by John Lennon involving friends and entertainment stars including Jamie Dornan, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon and Natalie Portman.

The video at the time was accused of “numbness”, one thing about which Gal Gadot he now agrees, as told to Instyle:

I don’t take myself too seriously. What happened with “Imagine” is funny, I called Kristen [Wiig] and I said, “Look, I would like to do this thing.” The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it got here [negli Stati Uniti]. I realized where things were going. The video was premature, it wasn’t the right time, it wasn’t the right thing. It was in bad taste, the intentions were the best, but you don’t always hit the mark, right?

In the same interview, the actress talked about the film Cleopatra:

I can’t reveal much, but I can say that we will celebrate Cleopatra’s story. We will show not only how attractive and sexy she was, but also how strategic, brilliant she was and what impact she had and still has on the world we live in. I’ve seen every Cleopatra movie in history, but I have a feeling we’re going to tell the story the world needs to hear for hours.


