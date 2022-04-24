Gal Gadot Opens Up About Playing Snow White’s Evil Queen in Disney’s Live-Action Movie

The villain of the new Snow White live-action opens a new acting experience for the Israeli actress.

Disney continues with its plans to turn its animated classics into live-action movies. Films like Beauty and the Beast or The Lion King paved the way for success for these new adaptations.

One of the next projects will be Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsan adaptation of the Disney classic, based in turn on the grimm brothers tale.

Rachel Zegler, who we saw recently in West Side Story, will be in charge of giving life to the titular Disney princess. For her part, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will do the same with the main villain: the Evil queen.

Gadot has been talking to Forbes magazine about her first major villain role. The actress has expressed her enthusiasm for being able to do something different from what she is used to. She not only talks about “being the bad bad”, but about being able to sing and dance.

“I love it! It’s fun, I can do something different. I can sing and dance and play the villain, which is something I’ve never done before.

I enjoy working with everyone involved: Marc Webb, Marc Platt, the people at Disney, and of course Rachel Zegler. It’s just a great experience. The Evil Queen is very bad, so it’s going to be interesting“.

The real-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has not been without criticism. The casting of Zegler as the leading princess did not sit well with some fans, who did not want a Latina actress to play the character.

Peter Dinklage also torpedoed Disney in the waterline for perpetuating the stereotype of dwarfs in the film, which contributed to a response from Disney “announcing changes”.

With or without controversy, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is scheduled to be released in theaters sometime in 2023.. Another live-action in the works is The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey as Ariel, which will also arrive, presumably, next year.

