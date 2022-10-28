Gal Gadot outlines her silhouette with a zebra dress in Beverly Hills

The actress Gal Gadot dazzled with his beauty during the launch party of the exhibition “Solaire Culture” by Veuve Clicquot, in beverly hills, California.

The star of the movies wonder-woman grabbed the spotlight by using a dress measure with stripe print zebrawith thin black straps and a round neckline, fitted to your slender silhouette.

The dress what do I bring Gal to the event is a design from the Michael Kors brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection, which is currently not available for sale.



Photo: AFP

The celebrity Israeli She accessorized her outfit with open black sneakers and a dark handbag.

She also wore light colored makeup on her face, framed by her short brown hair falling in soft waves to her shoulders.

to the event of Veuve Clicquot also attended the actress Gwyneth Paltrow with a cut out dress and Laura Harrier in a completely black dress.

Gal Gadot recently finished filming the new live action of Snow White, where she plays the evil queen of the story. The film, which also stars Rachel Zegel, will be released in 2024.

Also, Gal will star in and produce the next film about Cleopatra, which has drawn several criticisms for not hiring a Greek actress.

However, the actress responded to criticism by stating that if they wanted to be faithful to the story, the actress would have to be from Macedonia, but they did not find any artist from this region who fit the role. She also vowed to celebrate Cleopatra’s legacy.

Look in the gallery above the best Photos of Gal Gadot.

