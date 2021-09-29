Gal Gadot plays them well to Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the first Italian clip of Red Notice

Red Notice, Netflix’s long-awaited action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, will arrive in streaming on November 12, 2021.

During the virtual event TUDUM, in which Netflix presented a substantial number of original products between films and series that will arrive in the coming months on the platform, the first clip of Red Notice, a project that boasts the highest budget spent by the streaming service for a single film (about 160 million dollars). Filming should have touched many locations around the world, but the arrival of Covid has blocked the processing. There were still eight weeks left, which would include some Italian locations between Rome and Sardinia, just as our country was entering the severe first lockdown of 2020. Cast and crew of Red Notice they resumed work in mid-September last year in the Atlanta studios, managing to finish in mid-November with a great work of scenographic reconstructions to replicate some symbolic places of Rome (Castel Sant’Angelo).

Red Notice: if Dwayne Johnson doesn’t go to Rome, Rome goes to Dwayne Johnson

Red Notice: clip in Italian of the action comedy coming to Netflix

Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds, they play two super villains with an arrest warrant hanging over their heads. An FBI profiler named Rusty, who has the face and physique of Dwayne Johnson, has the task of catching them. In a no holds barred challenge, the three face off around the world between adrenaline-pumping action sequences and exclusive locations. Below the first clip in Italian of Red Notice. Further down the teaser trailer of the film and further down the same clip with the original audio.

Red Notice: Official Italian Clip – HD

Red Notice: release date and teaser trailer of the film

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber from Skyscraper, Red Notice will be available on Netflix streaming service starting November 12, 2021.