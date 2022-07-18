Gal Gadot posed as queen of the seas with a soaked dress | Instagram

It seems that the beauty of Gal Gadot does not have an expiration date like her publications, because it is never a bad time to review the files and relive some of her most memorable moments. This time we bring you a video of just 30 seconds, enough to pay tribute to his charming attributes.

There are lethal combinations for the human heart, one of them is the smile of the Israeli celebrity, the sea and a pink sunset, elements that were merged in a clip for the famous fashion magazine ‘Vanity Fair’, which was collaborating with the actress for its October 2020 issue.

In the aforementioned audiovisual material Gal Gadot appears in a very peculiar way on the beach, wearing a tight red dress that ended up completely soaked after a long session of games in the waters of the sea, which could only be appreciated for an instant, but a deep effect on the hearts of his followers.

Below is the interpreter of ‘Wonder Woman‘ in an elegant white dress with an asymmetrical neckline, exposing one of her shoulders and the right part of her waist, playing with shapes in a refreshing reinterpretation of classic dresses for the summer season.

Gal Gadot posed as queen of the seas with a soaked dress. Source: Instagram



In another shot Gal Gadot She used a blue crochet bodysuit under the marine aesthetic, incorporating elements such as white lines, a bobo neck, red bows and metallic buttons to the delicate garment. Especially this model was the perfect match for the outfits worn by the male models in the video.

Not badly accompanied, the 37-year-old actress had the presence of two beautiful white dogs, in addition to a group of six handsome boys who were interacting with her in various ways, from games where they carried her on a surfboard, even chasing her to hug her.

Between smiles and lots of fun, her fans were also part of the moment through a post made on her verified Instagram account, receiving excellent support with reactions and thousands of comments praising her looks.

“Amazon Goddess”, “Beauty wherever you look at her, and very natural, a Goddess!!!!!!”, “I love the sea and I love you and of course the dogs”, “This was a very nice video Thank you for publishing it and I hope to see it repeated or that you make another very similar publication”, “How dare you think that this woman is not the most beautiful in the world?”, were some of the comments for Gal Gadot.