Gal Gadot premieres expensive car, left everyone speechless

For a woman like Gal Gadot who is characterized by having a dynamic personality and an always busy schedule, a car that can keep up with her, capable of moving around big cities without any problem, is necessary. It seems that the actress of the ‘Wonder Woman‘ was able to find his ideal vehicle.

As the superpower of flying is limited to the recording set, the celebrity of Israeli origin had to look for another option to jump from her activities as a mother, wife, actress and director without setbacks, reaching one of the most innovative cars of the moment, which has a cost as high as the speed at which it can accelerate.

the talented, Gal Gadot was seen in a Tesla Model X, which is famous among the automotive community for its excellent features. This car has a pair of electric motors, which are positioned in the back and front for more balance, which when working together can generate an output of 671 horsepower.

If the 37-year-old celebrity requires it, he can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in a period of 3.1 seconds, that is, in a blink he could disappear from our sight as the car can run up to a maximum speed of 250 km / h. , more than enough to arrive on time for all your activities.

Gal Gadot premieres expensive car, left everyone speechless. Source: Instagram

If you were wondering the price of this wonder, you will be surprised to know that in the market it is estimated at around 140 thousand dollars, that is, more or less 2,781,724 Mexican pesos. Surely for Gal Gadot disbursing this figure was “a piece of cake” because throughout his career he has made an immense fortune.

Only with his work playing Diana Prince in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ the enormous figure of 166,534,027 dollars was collected, profits that were surely well reflected in his bank account, in addition to the previous films in which his performances won the heart of the public.

Currently, the former beauty queen is one of the most influential women in Hollywood, as her new projects with giant film production companies such as Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery are among the most anticipated for this year, promising a successful reception from audience on streaming platforms.

Another luxuries you can afford Gal Gadot are luxurious vacations in every corner of the world. For this summer she and her family chose to venture to Portugal, where they took some of the most beautiful photographs that she was posting on Instagram.

