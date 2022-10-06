Entertainment

Gal Gadot prepares her new hit on Netflix, ‘Heart of Stone’

Gal Gadot does not rest. The actress is shooting a remake of one of Alfred Hitchcock’s works, continuing to embody Wonder Woman in the DC Comics and Warner universe, and is preparing to make the leap to the Disney universe with Snow White. And now, as the Israelite interpreter has confirmed, after the success of Red alert on Netflix return to the streaming platform with Heart of Stone.

Gal Gadot to be the star of the new Netflix thriller

The actress, who has confirmed the filming of the project, has also presented her character Rachel Stonewith a modern outfit and arms to take, making it clear that we are going to see a thriller of international spas. Also joining the cast are Jamie Dornan (Belfast) and Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy). Heart of Stone be directed by Tom Harperdirector of Peaky Blinders Y The Aeronautswith a script written by the person in charge of Frozen II, allison schroederin collaboration with Greg Ruckasigner of Hidden Figures and The Old Guardanother of Netflix’s great hits.

Nevertheless, We are talking about one of the great Netflix projectsafter the streaming service acquired the rights to the project from the hands of Skydance, as we already told you in Vandal a few years ago. Heart of Stone is just one of several blockbuster projects Gadot will have on Netflix, in addition to two sequels to the recent heist flick, Red alert.

Described as a thriller of spades, Heart of Stone is a film that has been compared to the James Bond saga either Mission: Impossible, but starring a woman, so it is to be expected that we will see great action sequences, plots that turn on themselves and a large number of international locations. Its release date, at least for now, is unknown.

