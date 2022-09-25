Gal Gadot protests the murder of Mahsa Amini, the activist tortured for not wearing the hijab properly

A few hours ago, the beautiful Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot uploaded a mysterious photograph to her social networks where she looked thoughtful and staring at a point, while resting sitting on a chair and laying part of her torso on an old wooden table, while crossing her arms and in front of her a glass with a little milk.

The beautiful artistic image was created by the Israeli photographer Dudi Hassonwho in mode of protest over the death of Mahsa Amini joined Gal Gadot and thus send a harsh message to the world and against the The Iranian Government’s Moral Police that promotes and monitors the rigorous use of the hijab by women.

Gal’s image had thousands of hearts on Twitter. Photo: @@GalGadot

Mahsa Amini, ?also known as Jina Amini, was an Iranian woman who was arrested and tortured by the Iranian Government Moral Police for not wearing her hijab properly. To die, last September 16, 2022in a Tehran hospital. The death of the young Israeli sparked protests in much of the Middle East and more than 50 people detained by the Iranian Police, and more than 50 killed by strong protests in Iran.

Gal Gadot shares her anti skincare routine

Gal Gadot is one of the most important actresses in Hollywood and that draws attention for not being American and that the one born in Israel has managed to impose not only her talent but also her beauty. The 37-year-old model also takes advantage of her millions of followers on her social networks to share all kinds of content. In its Instagram, uploaded some photos that confirmed that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Although he has participated in several films such as “Fast and Furious” Gal Gadot achieved fame when it was his turn to personify “Wonder Woman” from DC Comics at the Movies. Just like her iconic character, she has shared images where she looks natural and without any note of makeup. The actress is in charge of teaching her fans, telling them that all women are beautiful in her own way. Despite this, shares the secrets to show off perfect skin without the need to use so many skincare products and that everything goes through proper hygiene.

