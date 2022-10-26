Gal Gadot proud of her identity, “she is a role model” | Instagram: @gal_gadot

“Love”, this word could encompass the personality of actress Gal Gadot, who in various circumstances has shown herself to be sensitive to world events and have zero tolerance for injustice, even when this has led to criticism from the international media.

Well, in her last publication made on her official Instagram profile, the artist was very proud of her identity, which made her fans feel so connected with her that they named her as one of the greatest prides that her community has, as well as a role model for thousands of people.

In the photograph you can see Gal Gadot posing naturally, that is, without a single drop of makeup on her face and without filters, letting each of her skin marks, incipient wrinkles and textures come to light calmly, with no intention of hiding the evidence of the millions of gestures that have worked their way into the cinema.

But the message he was giving goes beyond self-acceptance in the physical sense, but rather he let platform users go to one of the most personal areas of his life, because as many already know, the star of the big screen has comes from a Jewish family in Israel.

Gal Gadot proud of her identity, “is a role model.” Source: Instagram



Proud”, reads at the bottom of the image

This simple description was enough for his more than 89.3 million followers on the little camera’s social network to understand what he was referring to, because as is known, an image can say more than a thousand words, in this case being the necklace worn by the indicated the deep background of his message.

In the comments section, the interpreter of ‘Wonder Woman’ received a massive number of compliments in just over four hours, with her own community standing up to applaud each of the achievements that support her, becoming a symbol of success and hope for the public.

“One of the most successful for the Jewish people”, “SHE IS AN ICON, SHE IS A LEGEND AND SHE IS THE TIME”, “Yes, strong and beautiful queen of Judea. I admire you a lot!!”, “PROUD TO HAVE YOU AS MY ROLE MODEL”, “The people of Israel are not afraid of a long way, the nation of Israel is alive and well”, were the most prominent messages.

