Gal Gadot reveals details of her Disney villain

Actress Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen in a live-action version of Disney’s animated classic Snow White.

Gal Gadot should get rid of the image we have of her of wonder-woman and totally change register to interpret to the evil queen of Snow White. The new movie of Disneywhich follows the trend of turning animation classics like Aladdin (2019), Cinderella (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017) or The Lion King (2019).

Now the convention is taking place D23 where Disney shows some of its best novelties. That’s why Variety took advantage of the moment to talk to Gal Gadot about the movie she is preparing and about the villain she plays.

“I haven’t seen any of the movie yet, but the Old Witch transition took us four hours in a makeup chair.”

“We didn’t see the clip, so I haven’t seen anything yet. But when I was in makeup, with Rachel Zegler, we got to work with an amazing team and it was the best we could ever do. I have to say, for me, the Old Witch transition was amazing because it was all real prosthetics.” Revealed Gal Gadot.

“Four hours of makeup and changing the voice and everything. I feel very lucky to be able to play something that is so far from what I know and what I’m used to. And I really enjoyed every second. It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. First of all, I am grateful for the opportunity to play the first iconic villain in history. And to tell her story and put myself in her shoes, I’m honored to do that. And it was great”.

“She’s very different from anything I’ve ever played before. And it was great to explore all those differences, to sing and dance. It was just delicious. And I enjoyed every moment with him.” concluded Gal Gadot.

How is this character?

In the classic tale Snow Whitethe Evil Queen who plays Gal Gadot she is a very presumptuous woman who treats her stepdaughter very badly. In fact, when her magic mirror tells her that the girl is more beautiful than her, she gets so angry at her that she sends a hunter to kill her. But since man sees the goodness of Snow White cannot carry out the mission.

So the evil queen transforms into an old woman and it will be at that moment when we see Gal Gadot with all that makeup and will give a poison apple to the sweet Snow White.

The film is directed by Mark Webbwhich was responsible for the two deliveries of spider-man of Andrew Garfield and that he will also make another adaptation of an animated film such as Your Name (2016). For distribution, it has Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, Gabriela Garcia, Jon-Scott Clark, Dean Nolan, Joshmaine Joseph, Misa Koide, Kathryn Akin, Lukus Alexander Y charlotte scally.

We don’t have a release date for now. Snow White but we will be able to see it in the year 2023. While Gal Gadot continues with his spectacular film career and will make films like Heart of Stone, Irena Sendler, Cleopatra and the expected Wonder Woman 3.