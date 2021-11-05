Gal Gadot: revelations on Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot, actress of Wonder Woman gave some revelations about the next movie. The writers are devoting themselves to the script. Unfortunately we will not see the actress and model again as the superheroine for a while longer: both she and the director are engaged in other projects until 2023.

A brilliant career: Gal Gadot and his years in cinema

Gal Gadot, Israeli model. Winner of Miss Israel 2004 and Miss Universe contestant in the same year. Tired of her life as a Miss, she decided in 2008 to throw yourself headlong into the cinema. She auditioned for the role of bond girl Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace. But sadly, being still a novice in this world, he couldn’t get the part. However, the casting director of the film, Gisele Yashar, was very impressed with Gal and therefore decided to cast her for another film, Fast & Furious- Original parts only.

And here came her first satisfaction: she was chosen among 6 other actresses to interpret the role of Gisele Harabo, alongside Vin Diesel And Paul Walker. According to the words of the director of the film, Justin Lin, the role was entrusted to her due to her military experience and the consequent knowledge of weapons. Thanks to her past, Gadot never uses stunts or stunts for her action scenes.

The film was a great springboard for the actress: between 2009 and 2013, she took part in films Crazy night in Manhattan in the role of Natanya, where she plays alongside Mark Wahlberg, and Innocent lies; as well as television series Entourage, The Beautiful Life. But it is in 2016 that her greatest satisfaction arrives: she is chosen by Zack Snyder to interpret Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. The choice was actually the subject of numerous criticism and perplexity: the model and actress seemed to be too petite for her character. The risk was that of not doing justice to the protagonist of the DC Comics comic.

Already at the release of this film, Gadot amazed everyone: she practiced fencing, kung fu, kickboxing and capoeira gaining 8 kg of muscles. But it was with the release of the first Wonder Woman in June 2017 that all doubts were abandoned: Gal Gadot seemed born for that role.

The news on Wonder Woman 3

In the recent promotional event of the film by Netflix Red Notice Gadot has revealed something about the new Wnder Woman. When asked about the release date, the actress replied “I can’t tell you yet, but we’re working on the film script“. It remains equally vague regarding the details of the new one plot stating that the authors could kill her if she reveals anything. One thing is certain: Wonder Woman fans will still have a while to wait.

The director of the film, Barry Jenkins, will in fact be involved in directing the spin-off of Star Wars, Rogue Squadron, which is expected to be released in 2023. This implies that the shooting of the film with Gal will not be able to begin before 2024.

Equally full of commitments, the Israeli actress: She will play Evil Queen in Disney Live Action dedicated to snow-white. The change of character is remarkable: from heroine to villain of the story.

Cristina Caputo

@cristina_caputo__

Follow us on

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Adv