Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the movie posters

Netflix has released three posters of Red Notice, film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber which sees protagonists Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne Johnson. Originally distributed by Universal Pictures, Netflix acquired the distribution rights for the action film on July 8, 2019. Red Notice was one of many films that had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is not only due to the difficulty of shooting while respecting the indispensable rules on safety and prevention, but also with regard to delays in the works. Production of the film had had to stop in March, at the beginning of the pandemic; what was supposed to be a stop of a couple of weeks has become a block of several months, which has postponed the release date to November 12.

Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the new posters of the film coming to Netflix

They are scam artists. An Interpol Red Notice is an international warning to catch the world’s most wanted criminals. But anything can happen when the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) joins two rival thieves (Gadot, Reynolds) for a risky heist. Watch Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot on RED NOTICE, on Netflix starting November 12.

Hiram Garcia, partner of Dwayne Johnson, called it the greatest movie ever produced by Netflix:

It’s a hilarious film, the biggest ever produced by Netflix who, by the way, was an incredible partner, who managed to secure everything we needed to be able to finish the film in the midst of a pandemic. These three actors are amazing together. Djs, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds have remarkable chemistry and are spectacular together. You can’t get enough. Plus, the film has these vibes from “Back to the past”, with DJ as an FBI profiler on the hunt for the most skilled art thieves, the most sought after in the world. It is an adventure that travels around the world, one of those films that offers healthy escapism, something that is really needed right now. We are very proud of the film and very excited for its debut scheduled for November 12th. Basically, you’ll find yourself seeing alternate versions of Black Adam, Deadpool, and Wonder Woman. Who is it that wouldn’t want to see something like this?