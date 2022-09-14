Gal Gadot says goodbye to summer with a tender video of her vacation

Gal Gadot says goodbye to summer with a beautiful video of her vacation | Instagram: @gal_gadot

Although Instagram is used by actress Gal Gadot to keep in constant communication with her fans, it also serves as an archive of the sweetest moments she lives. In this last publication that she made, she was using her account as an album in which she compiled the best moments of her summer.

And it is that if you are her fan and you are aware of the movements she makes on social networks, we can know that the beautiful movie star lived an extraordinary vacation period in the company of those she loves the most, enjoying the best that this time of year that seems to have been his favorite.

Summer’s days are numbered, that’s why Gal Gadot she was saying goodbye to him and opening her arms to receive autumn with one of her luminous smiles that please the public so much. Now with a video clip in which she was captured enjoying an afternoon cooling off in the pool.

In the first shot, the clip shows her daughters Maya, Alma and Daniella along with other girls jumping into the pool, then turning the camera and capturing their smile when they see them play in the water. She then gave little glimpses of the surroundings, like the pink sunset and the plants around the property.

We see that the actress who gives life to the Wonder Woman She was also enjoying the best food, because she took it to an exquisite snack table that surely whetted the appetite of her followers on the little camera’s social network, followed by a shot of her smiling while lying on a cot.

In the description of the post Gal Gadot He left a message in which he mentions that he had such a good time this summer that he even feels that he already misses him, because from now on he will have to comply with a busy schedule thanks to his projects at the door, of which there are some clues .

My heart is full. I got a big dose of my home, friends and family this summer. I already miss you “, she expressed at the bottom of the post

Regarding what it will be doing in the coming months, more details were given at the D23 Expo, which serves to show the progress of the projects closest to its Disney premiere. In it, the first exclusive images of the live action of ‘Snow White’ were shown, where Gadot will be the Evil Queen.

Her fans were anxious to see her in the role of a villain, because so far she has only been seen in the role of the heroine who fights evil. Surely it is a mystery to everyone how this big turn in her career will turn out, so the media is attentive to any details given by the actress.