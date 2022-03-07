Gal Gadot sets trends with high metallic boots

Gal Gadot rose to fame with her role as Wonder Woman in Marvel movies, and ever since, she has captivated us with her talent and strength.

The celebrity began as a participant in a beauty pageant, and it is that she was crowned Miss Israel, and then she participated in the Miss Universe, but did not win.

However, she followed her dream in acting and landed the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast and Furious, and later rose to the top with the role of Wonder Woman.

The famous woman has great style at 36 years old, and after being a mother of three, she makes it clear that a woman should never abandon herself, and she can look sexy and fashionable.

Recently, the famous showed off her spectacular figure in a very sexy outfit, setting trends and going from Wonder Woman to Galactic Princess.

Gal Gadot teaches fashion classes with high boots

We are used to seeing Gal in a short skirt, corset and boots, but this time, the actress showed herself in a futuristic and different outfit, looking similar to a space princess.

The celebrity posed with shiny metallic silver high boots, which she accessorized with a shiny gray long-sleeved sweater.

Gal showed off her legs in a sexy way wearing a black pantyhose, and her hair was loose and pulled back, with a wet look.

The actress charmed her followers with this look so daring and modern at the same time. “Wow, what a beautiful and perfect woman”, “Gal you are the prettiest”, “I loved your futuristic boots”, “one of the best looks”, “you are no longer Wonder Woman, now you are galactic”, were some of the reactions networking.

Gal Gadot continues to be successful in her career as a model and actress, and at 36 and after having three children, she has just released two films, Red Alert, and Death on the Nile.