Gal Gadot shakes the hearts of her followers by modeling a leotard

Gal Gadot shakes the hearts of her followers by modeling on the cover | AFP

The beautiful Israeli Gal Gadot is one of the most applauded celebrities of Hollywood Not only for his impeccable performances on the big screen, it has been his empathic and conscientious personality that has won the palms of the international media thanks to his constant search to improve the world and society.

His roles are a palpable example of what he seeks to communicate to the world through art, since he likes to focus on strong characters with values ​​linked to his own, either as Cleopatra or in the skin of the favorite superhero of many, wonder-womanthe actress uses her impact to empower women.

These commendable actions of Gal Gadot They did not go unnoticed by the audience and the most important magazines today, earning a place among Elle’s women in Hollywood for its 2021 edition. This recognition was shared by the actress on her Instagram account, thanking her for all the support. fans.

On the cover she appeared modeling wearing a black leotard combined with stockings of the same color printed with hearts, to break with the dark aesthetic she wore a matching yellow trench coat over her high shoes of the same tone. Among her vibrant aesthetics, her smile was one of the protagonists.

The post contained three photographs in total, the first being the cover of the form and two other images of the relaxed session. in the second photo Gal Gadot She appears lying on the grass in her garden enjoying the sun stamping against her smiling profile. The concept for the third captured her in a doorway swapping her trench coat for a red sweater.

Gal Gadot shakes the hearts of her followers by modeling on the cover. Source: Instagram



In the description of the post, the former miss Israel was leaving a nice message for her followers, written with all her love. Given this, the fans of Gal Gadot they responded quite well and reciprocated in the comments section.

I am so excited to be a part of Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2021 edition and honored to share it with such an amazing and inspiring group of women.”

His admirers could not refrain from leaving thousands of comments praising his physique with ingenious compliments and messages wishing him a good day, in addition to the demonstrations in favor of his purposes.

“You are beautiful and each of your features complement your beauty with a fabulous, fantastic, flattering, impeccable and beautiful lady”, “You make me smile right now.. I am now in an anxiety stage.. Thank you for your wonderful life, you never hesitated to share which one is the real wonder woman…”, “I’m usually not a fan of yellow, but somehow this cover is still fantastic”, were some of the messages for Gal Gadot.