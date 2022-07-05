Gal Gadot shared the best drawings of ‘Wonder Woman’ | DC

Fans’ love for their idol is the engine that drives many people to create wonderful works, whether it’s projects on their behalf, shows of support on social media, or applying some of their talents to making fanarts or fanfiction. This time it was the DC Comics fandom that reached Gal Gadot’s heart with his creations.

It was on her verified Instagram account where the actress from ‘wonder-woman‘ has been making a series of posts for a few months to thank all the love he receives from the audience and as a way of retribution he collects all his favorite works of art to share them with the world.

Yesterday it was the turn of ten lucky fans to see their drawings and paintings on the profile of Gal Gadot. The first of them is a color portrait of the character from Wonder Woman on craft paper, below you can see another portrait, but this time it was made with a delicate pencil technique.

Then we can see a digital illustration of the heroine’s face in neon colors to give way to two portraits by the same artist made with different techniques, one in acrylic and in color, the other in black and white pencil.

Source: Instagram



Then we can see another six portraits made mostly with colors and acrylics over oil. One that was relevant to the followers of Gal Gadot on Instagram was a digital illustration where the actress was drawn hugging a small child, surrounding him by the waist while kneeling next to him.

In the description of the post, the Israeli wrote a moving paragraph thanking them for the effort and time dedicated to each work, praising their techniques and motivating them to continue in search of their dreams. These words sure caused a warm feeling in the chest of the lucky fans.

I keep seeing so much amazing artwork from WW, I just had to share a few of my favorites with you. Thank you for your hard work and love. I am honored,” he wrote.

His community on the internet did not take long to be enthusiastic and did not stop expressing their affection through thousands of comments praising the ingenious fanarts of their fellow fandom and incidentally letting everyone know Gal Gadot that his action was very sweet, in addition to the demonstrations in favor of his purposes.