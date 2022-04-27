Gal Gadot shares her grandfather’s harsh story in World War II: “He came from the darkest place” | Film and Television

Gal Gadot is one of the most requested Hollywood stars of the moment thanks, above all, to giving life to wonder-woman of DC. His life took a 180 degree turn when he accepted this role. And now we cannot imagine this super heroine without her face.

But with this fame comes great responsibility. For this reason, the Israeli star does not hesitate to use his Instagram account, where he has more than 70 million followers, for good. This same April 27, on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Gal has told the story of his grandfather, Abraham, of him. A story that is moving thousands of people around the world.

“This is my grandfather, Abraham Weiss, he was born Adolf Weiss but changed his name after the war for obvious reasons. My grandfather was born in Czechoslovakia, also known as the Czech Republic”, the actress begins by writing.

Gal goes on to explain that her grandfather’s father was drafted into the army and never came back and that her mother was left to care for two young children. But the nightmare her grandfather went through had only just begun:

“After a long train ride to Auschwitz, crammed together with an inhumane number of people in a carriage, he was separated for the last time from his mother and younger brother. In what is called “the selection”. He never saw them again. Before long he became a 13-year-old orphan who spent every day trying to survive.the images he saw, the horrors he went through are unimaginable”

Abraham didn’t talk about this part of his life until Gal Gadot’s grandmother passed away. It was then that he realized how short life is and how important it is to tell stories so that they never repeat themselves.

Gal Gadot’s message of hope

“NO ONE should be oppressed or persecuted because of their race, religion or for any reason. That is my vision of life. My grandfather’s legacy lives deep in my heart. He loved people, believed in them and respected them for who they are. It came from the darkest and most oppressed place and with a seed of hope a new life was built in Israel.”

In times of war, where the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to make headlines, Gal wants to send a message of hope:

“I pray that we, as human beings, come together and stop the bloodshed, everywhere and forever. I pray that our children will have a normal, positive and fruitful future in which people come together, and in which we let hope and love rule the world. Remember and never forget.”