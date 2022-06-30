Gal Gadot shares on video what it would be like to spend a day by her side | Instagram

In a promotional campaign for the Castro clothing brand, Gal Gadot was recording a video of almost two minutes in which she summarized what it would be like to live a day by her side from the moment she opens her eyes until the sun says goodbye horizon. Her fans were delighted to be able to meet the most intimate faces of this beautiful actress.

The dream of many came true with the visual material released by the famous designer house as the video clip was recorded from the point of view of her partner, simulating that the viewer is the person who accompanies her in each of her adventures during a pleasant vacation period.

In the first seconds it opens with a scene in which it seems that eyes open when waking up, receiving a warm smile from Gal Gadot to then see her yawn and shake off the white sheets. It is especially in this shot where the former beauty queen shows off her charm with freshness and happiness.

Then the person from whom the actress is seen extends her a cup of coffee and invites her to breakfast, enjoying every second by her side. In general, the daily life transmitted by this entertainment content wraps in a bubble of peace, which, despite the fact that time is accelerated, remains very calm.

Gal Gadot shares on video what it would be like to spend a day by her side. Source: Instagram



The dynamism of Gal Gadot it was well captured by the production, portraying her personality and organic beauty in a way that seems almost spontaneous, as if it hadn’t been rehearsed beforehand. This fact was the one that caught his most loyal fans and motivated them to share the commercial massively.

It was in one of the many fan accounts where the memory of the recording was revived, in order to bring to the present the sweetness that the interpreter of the Wonder Woman emanates every second. And it is that the sunlight, the plants and the neutral colors that predominate in the shots undoubtedly capture the personality of the successful 37-year-old woman.

This love sown in his community of fans is reflected in the comments of the publication, where a few followers left beautiful messages of affection and respect for Gal Gadotin addition to the many reactions that the video has received shortly after its publication.

“It’s funtastic”, “You are a beautiful, adorable, quite beautiful and exciting woman”, “How beautiful it is to see you, I love you”, “You have me crazy”, were some of the comments at the bottom of the post.