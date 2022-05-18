Gal Gadot showed what football club she is a fan of

Although Gal Gadot achieved fame by being chosen to play Diana Prince, better known as Wonder Womanone of the strongest female characters in the DC universe, has years of experience as both an actress and a model.

At just 36 years old, she was part of her country’s army, more precisely the Defense Forces, she was a model in Milan and Paris and Miss Israel. But the most surprising thing is that she came to acting by chance while studying law.

The casting director of james-bond he was in the aforementioned country trying to find his next Bond girl. The family and friends of Gal Gadot They insisted that he introduce himself, still not knowing how to act or speak English. In order not to listen to them anymore, she did it almost out of commitment and although she did not stay for the tape, they chose her for Fast and Furious. Since then his career took off.

Since then, she has been one of the most loved movie stars by audiences all over the world, given her strong social commitment and her moving speeches about the strength and inspiration of women. For this reason, on her social networks she has more than 80 million followers with whom she shares a large part of her daily life.

It was so recently Gal shared a video in which she can be seen transforming her pajama look into an urban and super cool style just by flipping the breakfast bowl, thus promoting a cereal brand.

But what caught the attention of those images was the colors of the outfit chosen by her. Quickly, the yellow and blue did not go unnoticed and many of her fans related it to those who represent the club. Boca Juniors of Argentina, one of the two most important in the country.

The images quickly went viral and a user from the country of the club shared the video on his Twitter account and wrote: “Wonder Woman? Boster. Hug”. Currently, the post that Gal Gadot uploaded on his profile has already exceeded one million “likes” and many of the comments remark: “Hold on with your mouth.”