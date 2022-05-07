Gal Gadot shows her almost one-year-old daughter and is identical to her

Gal Gadot She is not only a great actress, she is also an excellent mother, and one of the funniest, and she has three beautiful daughters.

Maya, Alma and Daniella they are his greatest motivation and inspiration in life and he has made it clear on different occasions.

The famous shows her daughters constantly in her networks, showing how big and beautiful they are, but we had not seen her youngest daughter until now.

It is incredible how time has passed, since the actress announced her pregnancy and now her daughter Daniella is 10 months old.

Recently, Gal shared a photo of her three daughters and her husband, Yaron Varsano, during a family vacation, and was surprised by how much her daughter has grown.

The last time we saw her was in a video where the actress was carrying her while she was standing up, and she looked very small.

Gal Gadot shows how much her youngest daughter has grown

the protagonist of Wonder Woman published some pictures with her youngest daughter Daniella, who was wearing a blouse, and a tight jumpsuit with stocking.

Although the actress placed some dark glasses on her eyes to protect her, It can be seen how big her 10-month-old daughter is and how much she looks like her.

His fans assured that of the three, is the most similar to Gal , and they showed their amazement at how much it has grown.

“Wow I can’t believe how big she is”, “she is beautiful like you”, “of the three the little one is your clone”, “how beautiful your daughter is, she is beautiful”, and “wow as beautiful as her mother”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Gal Gadot showed how big her daughter Daniella is Instagram @gal_gadot

Gal expressed that she feels ready for any project, making it clear that she knows combine acting and motherhood very well.

“We take a little family vacation before the next adventure 🌳☀️❤️Just the five of us, good food and lots of nature. Now I am more than ready to launch into an exciting new project,” said the actress.