Gal Gadot shows how big her daughters are and the oldest is her clone

Gal Gadot She is not only one of the best actresses in Hollywoodwho rose to fame with his iconic role as Wonder Womanis also a great mother of three daughters, Maya, Alma and Daniella.

The famous knows how combine her role as a mother with that of an actress, and fulfills these roles perfectly, showing that she is a Wonder Woman.

Through his networks he shares little of his daughtersbut when he shows them, melt their fans because of how beautiful they are.

He recently showed how much his older daughters, and how much they resemble her, especially her daughter Alma, 10 years old.

Gal Gadot surprises with how much her daughters have grown

The actress, who was also Miss Israel and participated in the Miss Universe, published some photos in which he appears with hiss daughters Alma and Maya cooking some sweets from Jewish gastronomy.

Purim is one of my favorite holidays and doing Hamantash with my daughters is definitely one of my favorite things about it. said the actress.

In the photos you can see their daughters with white T-shirts, and a huge smile, and although they both look like her, her eldest daughter of 10 years, Alma looks identical.

Although both wear black glasses, you can see how much Alma looks like, it’s like a tiny version of Gal Gadotand so expressed their fans.

Gal Gadot is shown cooking with her two daughters Instagram @gal_gadot

“You are also a super mom, and a wonderful woman”, “OMG your oldest daughter is you but in a small version”, “your daughters are beautiful, but the oldest is identical to you”, “what beautiful girls”, and “wow Alma is your clone, precious”, were some of the reactions in networks.

Gal Gadot also showed her daughters when she was born Daniellain a photo in which they appeared in bed, and their daughter Alma was carrying the new member of the family, and showing how good older sisters they are.