Gal Gadot shows off a bikini by the pool and ‘steals’ all eyes

The actress Gal Gadot he ‘stole all eyes’ pose in a bikini by the pool on Sunday. the star of wonder-woman posed sitting on a towel and showed off her shapely figure by wearing a spectacular copper colored swimsuit.

He dazzled with a flat stomach and toned arms while sipping coffee by the pool. She kept a look very natural when posing without makeup and showing off the fine features of her face. She tied her black hair up into a high, slightly disheveled bun.

He added more than 2 million reactions with the publication and reaffirmed that he is one of the favorite celebrities of Hollywood.

Gal Gadot She is the mother of three girls, she is 37 years old and maintains aan enviable figure thanks to his perseverance with the trainings. His physical trainer and nutritionist is Magnus Lygdback. The secret behind his “bikini bodysuit” is that he exercises four days a week, drinks water “like a camel” and follows a Mediterranean diet. “I will never forget what a physical trainer explained to me: “Even if you exercise for two hours a day, there are many hours left to eat. So the foods you choose are important,” Gal Gadot told Shape magazine last year.

The star admits that eat burgers and fast food when you have cravings, but most of the time you try to stay as healthy as possible.

The story of Gal Gadot with exercise goes back years. She has been a basketball player, a hip-hop dancer, crowned Miss Israel in 2004 and served two years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a combat instructor.

As preparation for filming wonder-woman, Gal Gadot he worked out at the gym for two hours a day to keep in shape for the action scenes. Although he did cardio as part of his routine, he preferred sets with weights.

In addition to exercising in the gym, he likes to practice rock climbing and boxing.

Photo: EFE

It seems that Gal Gadot has already reached the peak of fame, but she still has many film projects on the horizon. On July 28, she ended her role as CIA agent Rachel Stone. The character is the protagonist of the film. Heart of Stone Coming soon to Netflix. Gal Gadot she was also an executive producer.

It was announced that she will play the Evil Queen from the Snow White story in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, a new live action movie that Disney is preparing. The Israeli will join Latina actress Rachel Zegler, who will play Princess Snow White.

In another film, he will play Cleopatra. It has sparked criticism because Gal Gadot is white. In an interview with the BBC she addressed the controversy and stated that Cleopatra was from Macedonia. They searched for a Macedonian actress and did not find a profile that suited what they wanted.

Among his upcoming film projects is a remake of Alfred Hitchock’s romantic thriller: To Catch A Thief. Hitchcock’s 1955 film starred Cary Grant and Grace Kelly in the lead roles.

Photo: EFE

Look at the gal gadot photos in the upper gallery.