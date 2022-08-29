Gal Gadot shows off abs of steel in a bikini

Once a superhero, always a superhero, n0? Or at least that’s what it seems, because the protagonists of the Marvel movies are on fire lately. If a few days ago we saw Brie Larson in a bikini in the purest Captain Marvel style, today It has been Gal Gadot (aka Wonder Woman) who has posed in a bikini and has left us speechless.

The actress, who underwent some tough training to play Wonder Woman with boxing classes included, He is 37 years old and has abs that we would already want. And it is that if we already firmly believe in that ‘who had retained’, in the case of Marvel it has already been more than demonstrated that this is a constant. Especially after Gal Gadot’s latest bikini photo:

A publication that his followers have not been slow to praise: “Perfection ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, “impressive”, “The WONDER Woman 😍😍😍” or “she has three children… THREE” are some of the comments that we have been able to read below the photos. And it is that as a fan pointed out, the actress has been the mother of three childrenthe last one born last June 2021.

Today, just over a year later, the actress has recovered her figure inch by inch and the awesome abs that have been dazzling us on the big screen for years are back to stay.

The work behind Gal Gadot’s abs

Although genetics can have a little influence on having a belly as flat as the actress’s, the truth is that behind abs there is always work and physical exercise. And it is that the actress leads a fairly active life where sports and healthy eating play a very important role (It is not for nothing that Gal Gadot is the most sought-after fitness celebrity of 2020).

Although Gal Gadot’s workout routines that we know of are essentially upper-body directed, as she trained extensively to prepare for her role as Wonder Woman, we’re sure the abdominals are also part of your day to day. If you want to try a routine, aim for these six moves to work the core and incorporate them into your next workout: