Gal Gadot Smokes a Cigarette While Walking Hand in Hand with Husband Jaron Varsano

Wonder Woman could be forgiven for being a little breathless if she ever returns to the big screen after the actress responsible for playing her lit up on Sunday.

On an afternoon stroll through London’s leafy Hampstead, Israeli actress Gal Gadot stood shoulder to shoulder with her husband, film producer Jaron Varsano, credits include the popular DC movies responsible for launching her career.

But his free hand was put to good use as he smoked a cigar and drank beer while making the most of a day away from the set of the upcoming movie, the spy thriller Heart Of Stone.

The actress, 37, looked relaxed in a casual olive green T-shirt, khaki green jacket and jeans as she ventured into the ritzy London suburb, where notable residents include millionaire pop stars Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

He added a pair of black baseball boots to his look, while heavily tinted sunglasses seemed to be his only notable accessory.

Opting to remove her makeup, Gadot was almost unrecognizable as the pair headed to a local cafe, where she mingled with other patrons after finding a table outside.

The pair made quick work of two beers, with Gadot lighting another cigarette before being recognized by a small group of patrons.

Evidently stunned to come across the actress in a posh London suburb, fans knelt at her feet as she indulged them with a selfie.

Gadot was also looking forward to documenting the day by using her own phone to snap a photo with Jaron before heading outside.

The actress joined the cast of director Tom Harper’s Heart of Stone, playing the role of Rachel Stone, in September 2021.

Also joining the cast are Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighöfer, while Tom Harper directs.

The plot of the film is being kept strictly under wraps, while many of the stars’ roles have not been revealed. So far, the film is described only as a spy thriller.

Tom, 42, is best known for directing Peaky Blinders and Aeronauts, while the screenplay was written by Greg Rucka and Allison Roeder.

The film is being developed by Skydance Media, the production company behind projects like Mission: Impossible: Fallout, The Old Guard, and Annihilation.

Netflix verified the rights to the film after a heated and competitive bidding war and principal photography took place in London and Shropshire.

