Gal Gadot, spectacular in the first images of this new thriller

Actress Gal Gadot shares the first images of the Netflix thriller she is starring in and is titled Heart of Stone. Is awesome!

Almost a year after obtaining the rights to Heart of Stone from the hand of SkydanceIt looks like things are starting to move. This new thriller Netflix follow in the footsteps of sagas like Mission Impossible and james-bond. In other words, we are facing another espionage franchise that can delight all users of the streaming platform. As we say, the film has finally started production. Heart of Stone is starring Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jamie DornanBelfast. Both lead a stellar cast in this ambitious film.

The details of the plot Heart of Stone they still remain secret. The director is Tom Harper, filmmaker with extensive experience who has been nominated for the BAFTA Awards. He has recently directed the films The Aeronauts and WildRose. In the script is the legendary Greg Ruckawho teams up with the talented allison schroeder. All of them form the perfect cocktail for this Netflix movie starring Gal Gadot. And of which we already have the first official images of the actress.

The movie just landed a Bollywood superstar too

As we say, the filming of Heart of Stone has already been launched. Gal Gadot used social networks to share an image of his character, Rachel Stone. She wears a very characteristic haircut for female characters in spy movies: the bangs. We will see what we end up with in this Netflix movie, but it must be said that she is spectacular.

In another order of things, Deadline has reported that Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of this new Netflix movie. We are in front of one of the biggest superstars in the Bollywood industry. Heart of Stone It will be his first major Anglo-Saxon studio film. An exciting experience that he will share with Gal Gadot and that will surely open doors for him in future blockbusters.