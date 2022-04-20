Gal Gadot spoke of Wonder Woman 3: what did she say?

wonder-woman is one of the characters DC Extended Universe who gave the most to talk about since his debut in batman v supermangoing through his first and successful solo delivery, to the two versions of Justice League and ending with the least valued WW1984 which pitted her against her graphic novel nemesis, Cheetah, with no major repercussions on the public. However, the fandom still awaits a third installment starring Gal Gadot.

The truth is that currently the DC Extended Universe It is revolutionized by the merger between the Warner and Discovery companies, making the future of the brand’s heroes and villains confusing, to say the least. It is not clear what will happen with Flashthe film that will apparently reboot the DCEU with substantial changes for characters like the Batman of Ben Affleck and the Superman by Henry Cavill.

Less to go for Wonder Woman 3

In the meantime Wonder Woman 3 seems to get on with Gal Gadot in the leading role of Diana Prince and, according to what Internet rumors say, in this case the film will take place in the present not like the previous solo adventures of the heroine who first fought in the First World War and in the sequel faced Cheetah and Maxwell Lord in the 1980s.

“We are talking! We’re actually in the mix of working on the script and doing the third one, so all the wheels are turning and turning and I’m really, really excited for the fans to come and see Wonder Woman 3 once it’s finished.”remarked the actress about the project in which she will also return to DC Extended Universe director Patty Jenkins, responsible for the Amazon trilogy.

Prior to Wonder Woman 3 Gadot will be part of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. He said about the project: “It’s fun, I can do something different. I can sing and dance and I can play the villain, which is something I’ve never done before, and she’s the first Disney villain in history. I really enjoy working with all the people involved”highlighted at the same time that he valued his co-star Rachel Zegler.