Gal Gadot starred in this movie that was banned in some countries; we tell you where to see it

Just over two months after it was released in theaters in Mexicothe most recent film that starred Gal Gadot reached one of the most important streaming platforms. This fact, which is already common, would have gone unnoticed if the film had not been banned in several countries.

The film is the continuation of a delivery that arrived in 2017 and generated more than $351 million during the time it was at the box office, which could be due to the plot and the large number of Hollywood stars that were part of the cast.

death on the nile (Death on the Nile) is based on the homonymous novel by the writer of Christie Agathawhose title was published in 1937 and is set at the time of the First World War.

The film was directed by and starred Kenneth Branaghin addition to having a first-class elected, where the names of: Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, armie Hammer, Annette bening Y sophie Okonedo.

During the time it was on display it managed to raise just over $136 milliona figure that would be much lower than its predecessor.

Gal Gadot, reason for the ban

According to information released by the chain 20th Century Studiosthe film would have been banned in two Middle Eastern countries, among which are Lebanon Y Kuwait.

However, what could be the reason for its ban? Apparently these two countries made the decision not to distribute the film due to the political situation it has Gal Gadotwho would have served for two years in the Israel Defense Forcesa nation in long-standing conflict with Palestine.

Despite the fact that the actress has shown her position against this war that Israel has with Palestinefor Lebanon Y Kuwait it was not enough, since the majority of its citizens are Arabs. Faced with this complicated panorama, they simply preferred to avoid showing the film in the complexes, although they have not disclosed whether death on the nile (Death on the Nile) will be available in Disney Plusplatform to which the film will arrive in that territory.

On the other hand, in Mexico This movie is now available through the platform Star Plusalthough if you prefer to see it on the big screen, you still have the opportunity to find it in some of the movie theaters in the country.

