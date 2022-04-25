Gal Gadot stars in Tiffany & Co’s new high jewelry campaign

Actress Gal Gadot is the face of Tiffany & Co.’s recent high jewelry campaign, which surprises with new jewelry designs inspired by iconic pieces from the firm.

By Ailedd Menduet

The photos with a minimalist style, show Gal Gadot in pieces from this very special collection, such as the diamond necklace –inspired by dandelions– that can be transformed into five different and unique designs. We also discovered an orchid brooch that can be transformed into another piece and a diamond and sapphire necklace that evokes thistles.

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of Blue Book’s new fine jewelry campaign and feel extremely fortunate to be able to represent the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection during this exciting and transformative time.”shared about this collaboration Gadot, which is the first adventure of the actress from the jewelry house.

Gal also used Jean Schlumberger masterpieces featured in Botany in this campaign, such as the iconic Bird on a Rock brooch and the Fleurage bracelet, the latter being an exquisite creation based on a sketch of a Schlumberger design she once considered for the legendary Tiffany Diamond, brought to life on this occasion, for the first time, by the artisans of Tiffany & Co.

