Gal Gadot stuns in jumpsuit for D23 Expo – Inquisitr





Former beauty queen turned actress Gal Gadot became a global superstar and icon for girls with her role, wonder-woman. However, she’s set to take on another iconic part in 2024, the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White.

The mother of three recently returned from a short summer vacation break with her family in Portugal when she attended Disney’s D23 expo with her co-star, . The duo didn’t say much except that they were excited to do something different for the first time in their careers.

Gadot attended the show wearing skintight black pants with a long-sleeved mesh top and a plunging neckline inside. His outfit meshed well in a way that made him look like a jumpsuit instead of a two-piece.

She paired the bodysuit with strappy, low-heeled black sandals and styled her hair, usually long or up, into an asymmetrical bob. Gadot finished off her look with bright red lipstick and studded silver earrings and then painted her nails black.

Zegler mirrored her hairstyle but paired hers with matching nude lipstick on her gray plaid corset dress. She showed gratitude for the friends she made along the way and there is no need to convince with the chemistry they showed on the carpet and stage.

Disney fans are happy with the casting, as shown by the many memes and edits that have flooded the internet since the announcement. Gadot shared one such edit that shows the Evil Queen in a rushed sequence, from ordering the huntsman to kill Snow White to consulting her magic mirror, transforming into an Old Crone, and offering Snow White the poisoned apple.

Gadot shared her experience of becoming the old hag, saying the makeup took four hours to complete. Although Disney shared a 30-second sneak peek for fans at the expo, the stars of the show weren’t in the room to watch it.

About her role, Gadot said,

“It was very different to anything I’ve ever done before. I’m used to playing at the other end of where the heart should be.

This is not the first time that Gadot has put himself in the shoes of a character in a fantasy film, since he has done a good job carrying the torch of the Wonder Woman of DC. . She first landed the role in 2016 after catching the attention of the DC director. Batman vs. SupermanZach Snyder. His first solo film wonder-woman, became one of Warner Bros Discovery’s highest-grossing DCEU movies. Unfortunately, his subsequent outings didn’t receive as much love from critics and fans.

This year, he went from action roles to playing a romantic thriller character in death on the nile by Kenneth Branagh.

Gadot shared a short video from her summer with her family saying her heart is full from spending quality time with them. The mother of three children wrote:

“My heart is full. I got a big dose of my home, friends and family this summer. I miss you already.”

Although she' Gadot is back home with her nuclear family, she is now back at work as more installments of Red Notice to Netflix.



