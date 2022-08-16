Gal Gadot surprised her fans by posing on top of a luxurious car

Gal Gadot shares a great passion for cars and thanks to the high salaries she received for her movies, she was able to fill her garage with several of them. The actress decided to pose on top of her convertible and she surprised all her fans. Swipe to see the photo and learn more about her vehicle!

Gal Gadot It has established itself as one of the most recognized celebrities worldwide. However, before becoming an actress, she knew how to work as a babysitter and as a cashier in Burger King. This was until being chosen as Miss Israel in a beauty pageant in 2004, which later allowed her to sign modeling contracts with brands such as huawei Y gucci.

As she became increasingly well known, she was hired to be part of the saga Fast and furiousstarring various movie stars such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson Y Jason Statham, among others. In these films Gadot played Gisele Yashara character that catapulted her career as an actress.

Thanks to this character, he was able to get various leading roles such as Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe or the one of The Bishop (Bishop) in Red alert (Red Notice). For the latter, where he shared the screen with Ryan Reynoldsthe Israeli actress took a bag of $20 million.

With high salaries like this, Gadot had the pleasure of filling his garage with incredible cars. One of them is the Jaguar F Typewhich is valued at 103 thousand dollars. This Jaguar was the car with which she decided to pose for a photo. The same, she shared it on her account from Instagram and surprised his 85 million followers.

The Jaguar F-Type has a powerful 5 liter V8 engine under the chest This engine can generate about 495 horsepower of power, to reach a 300km/h top speed. In addition, this luxury convertible with which the actress who gives life to the Wonder Womanis able to accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.