Gal Gadot surprises with an angelic Whitney Houston-style voice | Instagram

We all agree that actress Gal Gadot is literally a wonderful woman, not only because she plays the heroine, but because of her great personality, charisma and sense of humor. This is how she demonstrated it to the world through her social networks and made it clear to us that her talents are not limited to the roles that she has accustomed us to, because in addition to being a great actress, with her unparalleled versatility and talent she could also succeed in music if she wanted to. .

Was through a short video which he uploaded to his official Instagram account, where he could show off his beautiful voice singing a song of high level of difficulty without any effort. We were also able to learn a little more about her, as we appreciate that she is a passionate fan of the singing legend. whitney houston.

Enjoying the makeup session that they were doing, we see her free and happy singing the song ‘I Will Always Love You’, written by Dolly Parton and popularized by whitney houston as the soundtrack to the classic film ‘The Bodyguard’. at the beginning of the clip Gal Gadot she limits herself to lip syncing with the background music, but when she reaches the chorus she begins to sing with her voice, surprising everyone with how easily she raised the tones.

Towards the end of the video, the beautiful Israeli gets up excitedly from her seat and begins to dance a little to the sound of the instrumental, she takes her phone as a microphone to prepare to continue singing but before she can delight us a little more in the video is cut. Throughout each shot of her, she smiles at the person who is doing her makeup and gives him sweet looks that melt more than one with tenderness.

Gal Gadot surprises with an angelic Whitney Houston-style voice. Source: Instagram



As icing on the cake, her beauty ends up closing everything that makes up the talented Gal Gadot. At 36 years old, the producer enjoys her youth and proudly shows off the transformations that time has made in her image, carrying them safely. In her photographs she is always shown in a very natural way, this being one of her greatest attractions.

In the last Instagram story, the famous shared a very interesting photo of a recording camera, alluding to the fact that his most recent project is already being recorded and that we will soon have new production advances.