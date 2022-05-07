Gal Gadot talks about her role as a villain in ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

the disney factory continues with its launch strategy based on bringing to live action, the animated stories with which he has already succeeded in animation. The Lion King either Aladdin are some of the latest examples, but without a doubt one of the most anticipated adaptations to live action is that of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The role of the protagonist will be assumed by the star of West Side StoryRachel Zegler, but that of the evil villain will be carried out by the Israeli Gal Gadot. Will her character be different from the Queen who looked in the mirror to end up threatening Snow White’s life or will she be even worse? Gal Gadot talked about who will be her villain in an interview for Forbes.

“I love it! It’s fun, I can do something different!” Gadot told the magazine, noting that she’s not used to playing antagonist roles. Gadot rose to fame thanks to her participation in the Fast and Furious franchise, but her real media impact was through playing the DC heroine, Wonder Woman: “I can sing and dance and I can play a villain, which is something I’ve never done before.”

Zegler’s talent for music is evident, after playing Maria in Spielberg’s remake and astonishing half the world with her voice, but Gadot’s musical record has not yet been seen on screen. “I really enjoy working with everyone involved, with Marc Webb (the director) and Marc Platt producing for Disney and of course Rachel Zegler. It’s just a great experience and I really enjoy it. The evil queen is very evil, so it’s going to be interesting.”concluded what was once Miss Israel.

This readjustment of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has not been without controversy. the actor of Game of ThronesPeter Dinklage criticized the franchise very harshly for being very progressive in a sense by choosing a Latin actress for the role, but keeping the figure of “the dwarfs living together in a cave”. In this way, either Dinklage knew something that we did not know or spoke in advance, since the House of Mouse at that time had not commented on how these characters will appear. An idea reinforced by the statement that Disney issued as a result of the actor’s words, in which they indicated being “taking a different approach with those seven characters.”