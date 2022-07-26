Gal Gadot, the actress who loves low shoes and shows that they are elegant. | Special: Instagram Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot, the actress who loves low shoes and shows that they are elegant. Her talent, charisma and beauty have made her stand out and be one of the favorite actresses in Hollywood and the world. By bringing Wonder Woman to life, she remembered that women are her own heroines and, therefore, can make a difference.

For the Israeli actress this means that women can break paradigms and stereotypes; same in your case has marked a before and after in fashion because it captivates with its relaxed and elegant style in which flat shoes cannot be missing.

It may interest you: They catch Ben Affleck crying with Jennifer Lopez, during the celebration of his 53rd birthday

In this way, Gal Gadot has opened the talk about the use of this type of footwear for formal events, despite the fact that fashion is inclined towards those with heels. And, yes, it is true that the seconds have a special attraction; however, the 37-year-old actress makes it clear that low shoes have their charm and they can also be very elegant.

For her, her height of 1.78 meters it is an opportunity to do without high-heeled shoes, preferring those that are low and more comfortable. In order to avoid misunderstandings, she states that her height is not a limitation or a reason for insecurities, it is simply part of her stunning beauty.

And although he says that heels give a sensual touch, their excessive use takes its toll because they can cause damage to the back and can cause loss of balance, causing a fall that can lead to further damage and injury. In her case, she has shared that she has suffered from back pain and says that they are very annoying.

The position of the protagonist of “Red Alert” and “Death on the Nile” is supported by experts, who indicate that shoes with heels can cause health problemsstarting with pain in the feet and back, as well as more serious injuries that are complex to treat.

According to a study by the Peruvian University Cayetano Heredia, the constant and prolonged use of high-heeled shoes can increase up to four times the risk of suffering from Skeletal muscle injuriesranging from bone fractures or joint dislocations to ligament tears.

To show her preference for flat shoes, on the red carpets of “Wonder Woman” in 2017, the former Miss Israel 2004 opted for flat shoes with which she looked spectacular; to recreate her style, it is enough to choose ballerinas or fine and aesthetic sandalssince they are elegant and even flattering to look with great aesthetics.

You can read: Paola Rojas captivates from Yucatan with a two-piece swimsuit

Without a doubt, Gal Gadot is a figure that stands out because she imposes a trend, totally in her style, and invite other women to do the same so that they choose what they likethey prefer and it makes them feel comfortable because it is the most important thing, beyond the stereotypes and canons of beauty.