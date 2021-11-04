Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman actress will be the most famous Disney villain ever

Bombshell news on Gal Gadot: after his iconic role in the DC universe as Wonder Woman and the imminent Red Notice together with Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds, now the actress would agree to play one of the baddest Queens of the Disney classics.

According to reports Deadline, Gadot is closing the deal for the part of the Evil Queen in the live-action of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which will resume the tale of the famous classic of 1937. A few months ago the news that to interpret Snow White would have been Rachel Zegler, another face of the DC universe thanks to his participation in the franchise of Shazam. Directed by another great cinecomic expert: Marc Webb, behind the two The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield.

The source reports that the production of the live-action based on the fable of the Brothers Grimm it should start in 2022. For Disney this is a particularly romantic project: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs it was in fact the first successful animated film for Studios. According to some insiders, the original story will be explored even more. To curate the new songs, the duo behind La La Land, The Greatest Showman And Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

It is not the first attempt at live-action made: comedy versions such as Sydney White – Snow White in college with Amanda Bynes (2007), the story of a college girl and a group of marginalized nerds; it is even closer to history Snow White and the Hunter of 2012, with Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron and Sam Claflin protagonists of a dark fantasy adaptation.

With the choice of Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, however, a question arises: with what courage the famous Mirror Mirror of his desires will really be able to say that Isn’t she the fairest in the realm?

