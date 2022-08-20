Gal Gadot: They are Alma, Maya and Daniella the daughters of “Wonder Woman” who inherited everything from their mother | PHOTOS

Within the guild of the seventh art, one of the most successful women of all time on the big screen is Gal Gadot, this mainly since she became the actress who plays the Wonder Woman, thus being one of the most beloved superheroines in popular culture.

This stands out even more when we mention that in the universe of people with Superpowers men predominate, but now Gal Gadot She has established herself as an enviable superheroine thanks to the fact that she is an intelligent, bold, strong as well as nice woman, for which the Israeli actress has earned the affection of millions, who have now asked more details about her private life.

The beginnings of Gal Gadot

Her career began in beauty pageants and when she was 18 years old Gal Gadot won the title of Miss Israel in 2004 and contest in the famous pageant miss Universe that same year, however, he did not enter the top finalists.

But it was not until 2016 that the Israeli actress was positioned in the international spotlight after a brief appearance as the Wonder Woman in “Batman VS Superman” and later gave him the leading role in “Wonder Woman”, thus consolidating his fame worldwide.

Gal Gadot’s family

It is under this scenario that it is known that she is one of the women who is in the center of the spotlight who has now attracted attention that with greater frequency His fans wonder details about the intimate life of the famous 37-year-old.

The man who stole Gal Gadot’s heart is the businessman yaron varsano, to whom Gal has been married for 16 years. They are the parents of three girls and have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, thus generating a history of love enviable.

Below we show you the photographs of the daughters of Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano, they are 9-year-old Alma, 3-year-old Maya and the little girl Daniellawho on June 29, 2022 turned 1 year old.

