Gal Gadot: This is what he looked like when he was a soldier at age 20

The actress Gal Gadot may have proven once and for all that women can kick as much butt as men by taking on the iconic role of “Wonder Woman,” in Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film of the same name, but before she hit the battlefield in screen, she was part of the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the BBC, the service is mandatory for all Israeli men and women, which is why Gal had to become a soldier. It was not just any period, according to Vanity Fair, the “Wonder Woman” star served during the 34-day conflict between Lebanon and northern Israel, the so-called Israel-Hezbollah War of 2006. Get the details!

Miss Isarel before being a soldier

Gal Gadot was born in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israelon April 30, 1985. His mother worked as a teacher, his father was an engineer, and his maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors.

Athletically inclined as a child, Gadot played sports and I was studying dance. In fact, she once aspired to be a choreographer after learning ballet, hip-hop, modern, and jazz for 12 years. Hopefully that would help her in the career she would choose later on.

A talent scout once saw Gal Gadot and, recognizing her potential, encouraged her to enter the competition. Miss Israel 2004. Feeling that it would be valuable experience, he agreed to compete and was amazed at the results.

“I never thought I would win,” Gadot told Glamor magazine. “I was surprised when they crowned me.” The results were not only surprising, but actually unwelcome. Years later, Gadot admitted that while she was a contestant, she didn’t really want to win the title. However, it’s a good thing she did, as she helped launch her career.

After her win at the Miss Israel pageant, Gal Gadot moved on to even bigger competition: miss Universe. While many would have been delighted, Gadot realized it wasn’t exactly the lifestyle she wanted.

When it came time to compete, Gadot decided to do whatever she could to avoid Winning The Crown, as he told Glamour. “I was afraid they would pick me again,” she told the magazine. “I was late. I came in without a robe. They tell you to come to breakfast in a robe. I was like, ‘No way am I going to have breakfast in a robe!’ Who needs to wear an evening dress at 10:30 am?

Although she did not want to win Miss Universe, the experience put her on the world stage and ended up helping her launch her modeling career.

Gal Gadot in the Army

All the high-intensity action Gal Gadot puts in in movies like “Fast & Furious” and “Wonder Woman” pales in comparison to what she’s actually seen and done in real life. As we mentioned earlier, Gadot served in the Israel Defense Forces. for 2 years and even worked as a combat instructor.

“You have to give back to the state“He explained to Glamour. “You give it two or three years, and it’s not about you. You give up your freedom. You learn discipline and respect.”

In a 2015 interview with Fashion magazine, Gadot explained that her time in the military wasn’t as difficult as it seems. “The army was not so difficult for me. The army gave me good training for hollywood“.

In fact, according to the Israel native, the training for “Wonder Woman” was much more intense than fighting in an actual battle. As the former Miss Israel admitted in an interview: “I never planned to be an actress. It happened to me and I fell in love with the profession.”

Although Gadot hasn’t offered much information about how she spent her time in the military, Heavy reports that she was a combat trainer. In 2007, she was featured as part of a Maxim article on female IDF fighters, where she gave insight into what her daily life was like in the military, telling her. “I taught gymnastics and calisthenics. The soldiers wanted me because I got them in shape“.

Although his military experience previous seemingly made Gadot a perfect fit for the “Wonder Woman” role, it also inspired some serious backlash. Slate even reported that the movie of her as Wonder Woman was banned in Lebanon after the Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon described it as a “soldier movie.”

Israeli. In 2014, Gadot herself sparked controversy when she supported Israel’s highly controversial invasion of Gaza in a Facebook post, condemning “the horrible acts carried out by Hamas, who hide like cowards behind women and children.”

Did you know his story?