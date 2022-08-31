Gal Gadot: This is what the beautiful “Wonder Woman” looked like when she was pregnant | PHOTOS

Gal Gadot She has established herself within the film industry worldwide as one of the women with the greatest impact because she is considered by millions as an example of strength expressed through her most iconic character to date: Wonder Woman.

Within the universe of people with superpowers, men predominate, but now Gal Gadot has established herself as an enviable superhero thanks to the fact that she is an intelligent woman, boldstrong as well as nice, for which the Israeli actress has won the affection of millions thanks to her personification of Wonder Woman.

It was in March 2021 that the 35-year-old actress announced that she was pregnant For the third time and to give this news, the former beauty queen published a sweet postcard next to her two daughters and her husband Yaron Varsano.

Through said publication Gal Gadot was seen happy and only commented “Here we go again”, because let’s remember that she was already a mother twice, first of Soulwho is currently 9 years old and later Maya3 years old.

This is what Gal Gadot looked like in motherhood

Regarding maternity issues Gal Gadot She assured that for her, being a mother is like a superpower in real life. “It’s cheesy but I feel like Wonder Woman when I give birth. When you give birth you feel like a Godit’s like ‘my God I did this’, the best thing is to be a mother and give life, ”revealed the actress originally from Israel in May 2017.

It is worth remembering that famous tried to keep in secret his last pregnancy and almost no one noticed it during his appearance at the delivery of the golden globes in 2021, however, for said heartthrob Gal Gadot used a pearly white dress Givenchywhich was quite looseso no one noticed how many weeks pregnant she was.

Below we show you the photographs that show how the famous looked actress of “Wonder Woman” when she became a real woman with superpowers during her pregnancy.

