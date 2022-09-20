Gal Gadot To Reveal Details Of ‘Heart Of Stone’ At TUDUM

Gal Gadot will present her new film ‘Heart Of Stone’ at TUDUM | Instagram: @gal_gadot

On September 12, the trailer for one of the biggest events of the entertainment giant was released Netflixwhere the previews of his projects closest to premiere will be presented, such as the second season of ‘Juego del Calamar’ or season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’.

Within these exciting announcements made by the platform, you will find the trailer for one of actress Gal Gadot’s closest films, ‘Heart Of Stone’, where she will act as a CIA agent who must recover a dangerous object lost against all odds.

Through her social networks, the Israeli actress shared the trailer to remind her community of fans of the virtual event, which, following the same line as the exhibition she did Disney a week ago, he will be releasing exclusive information for attendees.

In the midst of the controversy caused by the work of Gal Gadot in the remake of ‘Snow White’, the actress chose to ignore what happens on the networks and continue with her projects of the month, now directing attention to this film that is very promising for the general public and that is already in post-production work.

From the hand of Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan, the beautiful movie star will be presenting the previews of ‘Heart Of Stone’, in addition to which you can expect to see the interaction of the actors during the event and that some content will be revealed after backstage of the tape recordings.

Through the description Gal Gadot provided its millions of followers with information on where and at what time the TUDUM macro-event can be tuned in. It will be held next Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 PM, Mexico City time, which may vary depending on the time zone of each region.

Are you ready for TUDUM? Don’t miss out on the exclusive debut of HEART OF STONE and many other fun treats! September 24 at 10 am PT only on YouTube,” reads the caption of the video

Other movie stars that appear in the trailer to talk about their series and movies were Jamie Foxx, Henry Cavill, Chris Hemsworth, Millie Boby Brown and Lee Jung-jae, who of course will talk about the new installment of the successful series ‘The Squid Game’ at an event from South Korea.

If you want to watch the TUDUM broadcast, you can do so through the official YouTube channels of Netflix or Netflix Latin America. You will surely find surprising details of the next releases of the streaming platform.