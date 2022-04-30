Gal Gadot turns 37 made a Wonderwoman: these are her 10 best movies

Lto better wonder-woman of the history of cinema, Gal Gadotbirthday today 37 years old and we cannot miss the opportunity to dedicate a few lines of homage and celebration to him.

After more than twenty years of career on the big screen, the Israeli interpreter continues in one of the best moments of her life both professionally and personally, accumulating film projects and collecting moments with her three daughters and her husband Jason Varsanoto whom she has been married since the year 2008.

As expected, the networks have been filled with congratulations and messages of affection towards the actress born in Israel, referring to her best moments in the Hollywood industry. In that sense, she highlights above all her role in ‘Wonderwoman’ (2017), this being probably his most relevant and well-known role to date.

However, there are other great gems in his filmography. For that reason, in addition to her birthday, today we review her top 10 best films.

Top 10 Gal Gadot: There Is Another Great Franchise Apart From DC

‘Wonderwoman’ (2017) ‘Zach Snyder Justice League’ (2021) ‘Fast & Furious’ (2009-2013) ‘Criminal’ (2016) ‘Death on the Nile’ (2022) ‘Red Alert’ (2021) ‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ (2016) ‘Triple 9’ (2015) ‘Knight and Day’ (2010) ‘Date Night’ (2010)

‘The Flash’ and ‘Snow White’, his next two big projects

As we have been saying, the Israeli model enjoys stupendous artistic health at her recent 37th birthday. Considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet beyond her undoubted acting talent, despite Gal Gadot there is no lack of girlfriends in Hollywood and at the moment he is working with two mastodons, such as Disney Y DC.

Thus, the two film giants are preparing two projects together with Gadot for 2023which are the individual movie of ‘The Flash’in which he will return as wonder-womanand the live action of ‘Snow White’in which the actress will play the evil queen.