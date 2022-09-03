Gal Gadot visits children in southern Israel after rocket attacks

Jewish Link – Gal Gadot visited Moshav Netiv Ha’asara, Israel’s closest community to the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday in the context of the latest clashes between Israel and Islamic Jihad, reported Jerusalem Post.

Internationally recognized actress and star of wonder-woman she was captured on video greeting the town’s children, who seemed elated by her visit and gathered to hear her speak.

וונדר וומן בעוטף עזה

.

העוטף וקפצה לביקור במושב נתיב העשרה pic.twitter.com/stfJN1JYdm You may also be interested — almog boker (@bokeralmog) August 24, 2022

התרגשות שיא הבוקר בעוטף עזה: גל גדiver pic.twitter.com/cvxckdqLSZ — Matan Tzuri מתן צורי (@MatanTzuri) August 24, 2022

גל גדות מפתיעה היום את תושבי הדרום pic.twitter.com/G4fNnHeHSF – They were Swiss (@EranSwissa) August 24, 2022

צפו: ההפתעה של גל גדות לתושבי עוטף עזה

https://t.co/n2KuI9T1pK

(צילום: יעל מדינה) pic.twitter.com/cXozGoUnWz — סרוגים (@SrugimNews) August 24, 2022

Netiv Ha’asara became the closest residential area to the Gaza Strip after withdrawal of Israel of Loop in 2005 and has since become a target of rockets, terrorists and other dangerous military attacks.

The Moshav became one of the many towns in southern Israel threatened by the latest terrorist attacks in Loop.

Even Gadotwho has been in London working on two new film projects for much of the year, he was unable to escape missile attacks from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad earlier this month, as she was photographed in a public missile shelter on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv with her children on August 7 during an attack.

Gadot had come under some criticism on Israeli social media in recent weeks for not commenting publicly on the terror group’s most recent attacks Jihad Islamic Palestine based in Loop.

However, she was criticized by other actors and social media users in the West during the clashes of Israel with Hamas in May 2021 for posting on social media in support of Israel.

