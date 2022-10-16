Gal Gadot visits residents of southern Israel

Gal Gadot visited the moshav of Netiv Ha’asara in southern Israel, the closest community to the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday morning.against the backdrop of the latest clashes between Israel and Gaza terror groups in early August.

The internationally recognized “Wonder Woman” star and actress was recorded on video greeting the village children, who seemed elated by her visit and gathered to listen.

Netiv Ha’asara became the closest residential area to the Gaza Strip after Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 and has since become the target of rockets, guerrillas and other dangerous military attacks. The Moshav became one of the many villages in southern Israel threatened by the latest attacks by Gazan terrorists..

Even Gal Gadot, who has been in London working on two new film projects for much of the year, couldn’t escape Palestinian Islamic Jihad missile attacks earlier this month as she was photographed in a public missile shelter. on Tel Aviv’s Rothschild Street with their children on August 7 during rocket sirens.

Criticism of Gal Gadot’s response to terror

Gadot had come under some criticism on Israeli social media in recent weeks for failing to publicly comment on the latest attacks by the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

However, she was criticized by other actors and social media users in the West during Israel’s clashes with Hamas in May 2021 for posting on social media in support of Israel.