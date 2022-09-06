Gal Gadot walks around the United States in this luxurious Tesla

Gal Gadot shares a great passion for luxury cars and thanks to the high salaries she received, she was able to buy several of them. One of these is an incredible Tesla with which he walks around the United States. He knows more about this ostentatious car, below.

Gal Gadot Today she is one of the most recognized actresses in the world. She rose to fame for being part of the movie saga of Fast&Furious. Thanks to these movies starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez Y Paul Walkeramong others, the one born in Israel managed to get noticed USAmaking its way into the industry of Hollywood.

Over the years he landed great roles like wonder-womanin the DC Comics Extended Universe. Also, she managed to access a large amount of dollars. just for starring Red Alertbeside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsit is estimated that the actress took a bag of $20 million.

Gadot shares a great passion for luxury cars and thanks to high salaries like this, he was able to add several of them to his garage. In the Israeli collection we can find various cars such as a small Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X.

The latter stands out for being the fastest and most valuable car in his garage, with a market price of 140 thousand dollars. Model X also has a comfortable and spacious cabin that can fit a maximum of 7 passengersbeing an ideal car for Gadot and her family, made up of her husband Jason Varsano and his three daughters, Soul, Daniella Y Maya.

This Tesla in which the actress walks around the United States has two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and another of rear wheel drive. Together, these motors give the car a horsepower of 671 horsepower so you can reach a 250km/h top speed and go 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.