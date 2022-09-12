Gal Gadot walks through the United States in a luxurious van

The world-renowned actress, Gal Gadot, has a great passion for high-end cars. For this reason, she decided to invest part of her salary to get an ostentatious machine. She knows the luxurious van with which the actress walks around the United States, below.

September 6, 2022 8:03 p.m.

Gal Gadot managed to become one of the most recognized celebrities internationally. the one born in Israel rose to fame after being part of several installments of the saga Fast&Furiouswhere he shared filming with great actors from Hollywood What Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordan Brewster Y Paul Walkeramong others.

Thanks to these blockbuster films, Gadot made his way into the film industry, landing major leading roles such as Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe. Also, she was called to star Red Alert beside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. For this film, the actress received a salary of $20 million.

Considering your great passion for cars and the high salaries he received throughout his career, Gadot decided to invest part of his fortune to fill his garage with several of them. In his collection he has a Mini Cooper Sa Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5Ma Tesla Model X electric and one cadillac-escalade.

To get the latter, the actress had to pay a figure of 100 thousand dollars. Although it is a fairly high amount, this truck of General Motors is ideal for her since she can make use of her spacious cabin suitable for up to 7 passengers to go for a walk with her husband Jason Varsano and his three daughters: Maya, Soul Y Daniella.

In addition, this vehicle with which the Wonder Woman walks around USA hidden under the chest a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower. Thanks to it, the truck can reach a top speed of 209 km/h and speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.