Gal Gadot: what career did you study before being Wonder Woman and why did you not graduate? | Wonder-Woman | Biography | Instagram | Famous

Gal Gadot She is one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood for her role as Wonder Woman. However, few know that, before reaching stardom with this film, the actress had her university studies in her sights.

The Israeli star commented that, after suffering several disappointments in the art world, he was considering resuming his career at the university that he left unfinished.

Gal Gadot starred in the movie “Wonder Woman”. Source: Sansacine

Why did Gal Gadot want to quit acting?

Gal Gadot first appeared in Hollywood in 2009 with “Fast and Furious 4”. After this production, he participated in the following installments of the blockbuster saga; however, he was chasing the opportunity to land a starring role.

To achieve this, he had to travel again and again from Tel Aviv to the mecca of cinema, Hollywood, although almost always without knowing if he would be successful.

“I got to a point where I just didn’t want to go through all that again, because I got too many disappointments. You’d go to an audition and then you’d get a phone call, then you’d have another call, and then you’d have a screen test. At that time, people gave you hope telling you that the paper is going to change your life and, in the end, it turns out that you are left without it ”, he told in an interview for international media.

Gal Gadot participated in the Miss Universe

The protagonist of “Wonder Woman” was destined to be a star. Before shining on the big screen, Gal Gadot conquered her fans by becoming Miss Israel. In 2004, she participated in the Miss Universe pageant, but failed to win the crown.

Gal Gadot as Miss Israel 2004 Photo: SSCine/Facebook

Gal Gadot was a combat trainer

Also, after her modeling experience, Gal Gadot, at just 20 years old, completed the Israeli military service for two years, in which she served as a combat trainer.

“I was a combat instructor, but I never fought in the field. What I used to do was work in a gym, giving training and keeping soldiers in good shape,” she recounted.

Gal Gadot did military service in Israel. Photo: The World

Upon completion of this service, she resumed her acting career, in parallel with her university studies at the Reichman Law School, in Herzliya, Israel.

What did Gal Gadot study?

Gal Gadot studied law at the Reichman Law School, which she was unable to complete due to devoting herself fully to auditions and acting tests.

However, once he managed to land supporting roles and encountered many barriers to pursuing a more leading role, he considered saying goodbye to acting and returning to his native country.