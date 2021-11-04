Gal Gadot will be Snow White’s evil queen in the new film

Not only Wonder Woman in the future of Gal Gadot: the Israeli actress, in fact, is having considerable success in this period in Hollywood and therefore the roles of great importance are falling. After being the protagonist of the two films directed by Patty Jenkins, and also of the other DC films Batman vs Superman And Justice League (complete with long-standing problems with director Joss Whedon), Gadot will be the protagonist of the new Netflix action comedy from November 5 Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. But in these hours the news of another important role that has been won has also arrived: it will in fact be the Evil Queen in Disney Live Action dedicated to snow-white. For someone accustomed to playing a heroine with a divine nature, it will certainly be a notable change of pace.

It is essentially the remake in flesh and blood of the famous Disney classic from 1937, the first animated feature film ever made by the house of Mickey Mouse. The film studio itself was working on this project since 2016, but only in the last year has everything taken concrete: the direction, as announced in recent months, will be entrusted to Marc Webb, already known for films such as The Amazing Spider-Man And 500 days together, while they will take care of the musical part Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, also producers together with Marc Platt. In June it was also made official that she would be playing the role of the protagonist Snow White Rachel Zegler, debut actress that we will see in December in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, adaptation of the famous musical.

There are no plot details yet, nor a working title that gives us any indication of the possibility of one slavish version compared to the original (as happened for example in the case of de The beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson) or a more radical rehash. Certainly Gal Gadot will be called to pronounce one of the most famous phrases in the history of fairy tales: “Mirror, servant of my desires, who is the fairest in the realm?“. The film, destined for theaters, does not yet have a release date, while we know that first we will see, in the same vein as the live-action adaptations, Peter Pan & Wendy in 2022 on Disney + e The little Mermaid in 2023 to the cinema; the remakes of Bambi, Pinocchio And The sword in the Stone.